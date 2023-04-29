Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,636.54, up 113.90):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.18, or 2.14 per cent, to $56.31 on 11.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.13, or 2.74 per cent, to $42.42 on 10.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 85 cents, or 3.88 per cent, to $22.74 on 7.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 34 cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $26.75 on 7.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 0.82 per cent, to $53.87 on 4.9 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Up 72 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $134.51 on 4.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Energy. Down 44 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $69.06. Imperial Oil Ltd. could begin injecting and storing harmful CO2 emissions from its Cold Lake operations by the middle of this decade — well before the completion of a massive carbon capture and storage transportation line that has been proposed for the Canadian oilsands, the company said Friday. Imperial — which on Friday reported it earned $1.25 billion in its first quarter, up from $1.17 billion in the same quarter a year earlier — is a member of the Pathways Alliance, a consortium of oilsands companies that has committed to spending $16.5 billion on a massive carbon capture and storage network to be built in northern Alberta.

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Basic Materials. Up $1.02, or 1.64 per cent, to $63.11. Canada’s industry minister talked of the significance of Teck Resources Ltd. as a Canadian company Friday while stopping short of a commitment to halt a takeover of the company. His comments come after a tumultuous week that saw Teck Resources Ltd. pull its restructuring plan at the last hour while mining giant Glencore pursues its takeover efforts of the company. Vancouver-based Teck cancelled a Wednesday shareholder vote on its plan to split into a metal and a coal company and said it is still opposed to any deal with Glencore, adding that it remains committed to its own plan to become two companies.

Cameco Corp. (TSX:CCO). Energy. Up $1.04, or 2.87 per cent, to $37.25. Cameco Corp. reported its first-quarter profit more than doubled compared with a year ago, while its revenue rose more than 70 per cent, helped by higher deliveries and higher average realized prices in both its uranium and fuel services businesses. The uranium miner also raised its revenue outlook for the full year to between $2.22 billion and $2.37 billion compared with its earlier expectations for between $2.12 billion and $2.27 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published April 28,2023.