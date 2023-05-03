Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,407.56, down 207.54):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 15 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $26.68 on 13.0 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $2.00, or 4.79 per cent, to $39.77 on 11.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.06, or 1.98 per cent, to $52.54 on 8.5 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 7.58 per cent, to $3.05 on 8.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Financials. Down 91 cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $81.08 on 7.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down $1.22, or 5.47 per cent, to $21.07 on 7.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (TSX:CP). Transportation. Down 97 cents, or 0.90 per cent, to $106.43. State authorities in Maine have hit Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. with a violation notice over fallout from its cleanup efforts after a freight train went off the tracks last month. Officials sent a notice of violation to the railway after heavy construction equipment deployed to access the crash site caused a “significant amount of sediment” to enter local waters in violation of a pollution control law, according to Maine’s Department of Environmental Protection.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Restaurants. Up $2.65, or 2.77 per cent, to $98.27. Tim Hortons restaurants in Canada kicked off the year with a double-digit increase in sales, fuelled by higher customer traffic and faster service at the coffee and doughnut chain, its parent company said on Tuesday. Restaurant Brands International Inc. reported a first-quarter profit of US$277 million, up from US$270 million a year earlier, as its revenue also climbed higher. The company, which includes Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs, posted a 10.3 per cent increase in comparable sales across its brands and a 4.2 per cent net increase in restaurants.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Down $2.93, or 2.18 per cent, to $131.44. HSBC Holdings plc said the sale of its Canadian division to Royal Bank of Canada is going to take longer than first expected, but that the deal remains a key priority. London-based HSBC said it now expects to complete the $13.5-billion transaction in the first quarter of 2024, rather than late this year as it guided when it announced the deal last November.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 2,2023.