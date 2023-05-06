Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

May 5, 2023 at 20 h 48 min
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (303.84, up 20,542.03):

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $58.48 on 13.7 million shares.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Up $2.12, or 11.56 per cent, to $20.46 on 10.3 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $53.43 on 9.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.09, or 2.83 per cent, to $39.68 on 7.4 million shares.

ARC Resources Ltd. (TSX:ARX). Energy. Up $1.20, or 7.48 per cent, to $17.25 on 6.5 million shares.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Up $5.39, or 6.94 per cent, to $83.04 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $53.43. Enbridge Inc.’s successful negotiation of a tolling deal for its Mainline pipeline system will help protect the company against significant volume losses once the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion opens, analysts say. The Calgary-based pipeline giant has been trying to reach a deal with oil shippers on a new tolling agreement since November 2021, when Enbridge’s proposal to fill the Mainline network through long-term contracts was rejected by the Canada Energy Regulator. Enbridge reported a first-quarter profit of $1.7 billion on Friday, down from $1.9 billion a year ago.

Hydro One Ltd. (TSX:H). Utilities. Down 36 cents, or 0.90 per cent, to $39.59. Hydro One Ltd. reported its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago due higher operation, maintenance and administrative costs, offset in part by higher revenues. The power utility said it earned $282 million or 47 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compared with a profit of $310 million or 52 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Up $2.12, or 11.56 per cent, to $20.46. Air Canada hiked its earnings outlook Thursday evening, saying it expects earnings to rise due to an improvement in traffic as well as stronger-than-anticipated demand and lower-than-expected fuel prices. The Montreal-based airline said adjusted earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization in 2023 are expected to come in between $3.5 billion and $4 billion, up from between the guidance of $2.5 billion and $3 billion released Feb. 17. 

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 5,2023.

