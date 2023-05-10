Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,585.73, up 0.58):

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up $1.51, or 2.62 per cent, to $59.24 on 12.6 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $53.35 on 12.0 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $39.68 on 7.8 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down eight cents, or 0.30 per cent, to $26.65 on 4.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 1.29 per cent, to $22.00 on 4.2 million shares.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Down 63 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $85.50 on 4.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX:SNC). Construction. Up $3.90, or 12.20 per cent, to $35.88. SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. sees the United States as ripe with growth potential in energy and infrastructure, key areas that helped the company swing to a profit last quarter — and sent its stock skyward. In the three months ended March 31, SNC rode its engineering services and nuclear divisions to net earnings nearly 15 per cent higher than a year earlier. The former segment boosted its backlog 25 per cent to a record $4.8 billion, while nuclear tacked on almost $1 billion more, lengthening its order list by 23 per cent.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 40 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $39.68. The new top boss at Suncor Energy Inc. said he will be sharply focused on cost-cutting as he embarks on the task of improving performance at the oilsands giant. Rich Kruger, who took over as Suncor’s new CEO on April 3, pledged Tuesday that the company will become a “simpler and more focused organization” under his leadership. Suncor, which reported its first-quarter earnings after the close of markets on Monday, said it earned $2.05 billion in the first quarter of 2023, down from $2.95 billion in the same quarter of 2022.

Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. (TSX:PET). Retail. Down $1.69, or 4.71 per cent, to $34.23. Pet Valu Holdings Ltd. is looking to open 40 to 50 new stores this year as it looks to capitalize on the surge in adoption of furry companions during the pandemic. With more than 700 stores across Canada, Pet Valu also plans to expand, renovate or relocate 20 to 30 of them this year, the company said Tuesday as it reported its first-quarter earnings. The company reported Tuesday its first-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as it faced higher costs and a weaker Canadian dollar. However, revenue totalled $250.3 million, up from $213.2 million in the first quarter of 2022.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 9,2023.