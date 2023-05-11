Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,499.31, down 86.42):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 21 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $53.14 on 13.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 50 cents, or 1.26 per cent, to $39.18 on 11.3 million shares.

Converge Technology Solutions Corp. (TSX:CTS). Technology. Down 80 cents, or 22.79 per cent, to $2.71 on 6.6 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Down 41 cents, or 1.54 per cent, to $26.24 on 6.2 million shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Down $3.34, or 5.64 per cent, to $55.90 on 5.9 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Financials. Down 47 cents, or 0.36 per cent, to $128.96 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 1.71 per cent, to $9.18. Crescent Point Energy Corp. said it has restored approximately 75 per cent of the production it had temporarily halted as a result of the wildfires in Alberta. The Calgary-based company is one of many oil and gas producers that has been forced to temporarily shut in portions of its operations and pull workers out as wildfires rage across the energy-producing province.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSX:BAM). Finance. Down $1.38, or 3.09 per cent, to $43.22. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. said its share of the latest quarterly profit of the asset management business it owns with Brookfield Corp. amounted to US$125 million. The company, which owns a 25 per cent stake in the asset management business that is 75 per cent owned by Brookfield Corp., said the profit amounted to 31 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The business, Brookfield Asset Management, was spun off from Brookfield Corp. in December last year.

Nuvei Corp. (TSX:NVEI). Technology. Down $8.18, or 14.42 per cent, to $48.55. Nuvei Corp. saw its first-quarter revenue rise 20 per cent compared with a year ago, but recorded a loss for the first three months of the year as it was hit by about US$20 million in costs related to its deal to buy U.S. company Paya Holdings Inc. The Montreal-based payment technology company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, sais its net loss amounted to US$8.3 million or seven cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31. The result compared with net income of US$4.5 million or two cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 10,2023.