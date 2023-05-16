Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,539.97, up 120.35):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 29 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $39.16 on 25.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 40 cents, or 1.56 per cent, to $25.98 on 17.5 million shares.

PetroTal Corp. (TSX:TAL). Energy. Down two cents, or 2.67 per cent, to 73 cents on 13.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.10 per cent, to $52.06 on 12.9 million shares.

Auxly Cannabis Group Inc. (TSX:XLY). Healthcare. Unchanged, at two cents on 9.6 million shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up $2.15, or 3.84 per cent, to $58.09 on 7.1 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. (TSX:CTC.A). Retail. Up 86 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $169.14. Attabotics is suing Canadian Tire Corp. Ltd. for damages, claiming a fire at the retail chain’s Toronto-area distribution centre was caused by “wrongful conduct.” The Calgary-based robotics company, which specializes in inventory storage and supply chain systems, alleged the warehouse fire also occurred as a result of wilful misconduct, negligence and recklessness. In a statement of claim, Attabotics alleged that the company is liable for damages it has suffered, including loss of property, reputation and market share. Canadian Tire said it disagrees with the allegations, but will not comment further as the matter is before the courts.

Centerra Gold Inc. (TSX:CG). Mining. Down $1.63, or 18.13 per cent, to $7.36. Centerra Gold Inc. reported a US$73.5-million loss in its first quarter compared with a profit of US$89.4 million in the same quarter last year. The Toronto-based gold miner, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said its loss amounted to 34 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended March 31 compared with a profit of 30 cents per diluted share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 15,2023.