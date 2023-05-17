Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,242.07, down 297.90):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.98, or 3.80 per cent, to $50.08 on 14.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Sector. Down $1.20, or 3.06 per cent, to $37.96 on 12.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 20 cents, or 0.77 per cent, to $25.78 on 12.0 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $2.62, or 2.00 per cent, to $128.30 on 6.0 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.85, or 2.43 per cent, to $74.35 on 5.4 million shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Down $1.43, or 2.46 per cent, to $56.66 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 22 cents, or 2.43 per cent, to $8.84; and Whitecap Resources Ltd. (TSX:WCP). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 2.48 per cent, to $9.83. Some oil and gas companies in Alberta are once again shutting in production as hot and dry conditions exacerbate the wildfire situation in the energy-producing province. Last week some companies in the affected areas were able to restart operations as cooler temperatures and rainfall brought relief in some areas of the province, but the situation worsened again this week. Companies shutting in production include Crescent Point Energy Corp. and Whitecap Resources Inc..

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 16, 2023.