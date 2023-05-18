Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,296.43, up 54.36):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 53 cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $38.49 on 13.0 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down eight cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $50.00 on 12.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 23 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $26.01 on 9.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 4.16 per cent, to $4.51 on 4.2 million shares.

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS). Utilities. Down 97 cents, or 1.63 per cent, to $58.61 on 3.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Up 72 cents, or 3.33 per cent, to $22.32. Air Canada has announced a partnership with Flydubai that will offer more options for travellers headed to destinations in the Middle East, East Africa, Indian Subcontinent and Southern Asia. Mark Galardo, Air Canada’s executive vice-president for revenue and network planning, said the partnership complements the airline’s non-stop service to Dubai from Toronto and Vancouver. Under the deal, an Air Canada marketing code will be placed on nine Flydubai routes from Dubai that will give travellers the ability to travel to those markets with the issuance of a single ticket.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 17,2023.