Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

May 19, 2023 at 20 h 47 min
Reading time: 1 min
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,351.06, up 53.97):

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up $1.29, or 2.17 per cent, to $60.68 on 10.0 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 12 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $26.14 on 9.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $50.07 on 6.2 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Unchanged at $5.29 on 5.2 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 36 cents, or 0.94 per cent, to $38.83 on 4.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.37, or 1.81 per cent, to $77.06 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Media. Down two cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $10.01. The Competition Bureau is suing Cineplex for allegedly advertising misleading ticket prices, the agency said Thursday. The Bureau alleged that Cineplex is breaking the law by adding an additional fee that raises the price of its tickets purchased online. The Bureau alleged this is an example of misleading drip pricing, also known as a junk fee. Cineplex issued a statement in response, calling the legal action “meritless.”

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 19, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,297.09, up…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,296.43, up…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (20,242.07, down…