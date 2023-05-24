Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,146.01, down 205.05):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 55 cents, or 2.10 per cent, to $25.59 on 14.0 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 52 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $39.35 on 12.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 50 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $49.57 on 12.0 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 1.08 per cent, to $22.53 on 6.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.39, or 1.80 per cent, to $78.45 on 6.5 million shares.

Sun Life Financial Inc. (TSX:SU). Finance. Down 28 cents, or 0.42 per cent, to $66.90 on 6.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Dye & Durham Ltd. (TSX:DND). Technology. Down 26 cents, or 1.56 per cent, to $16.39. Dye & Durham Ltd. has signed a deal to buy South African legal software company GhostPractice Inc. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. GhostPractice provides cloud-based software designed to help manage law firms, organize cases and collaborate with clients.

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSX:NVA). Energy. Up four cents, or 0.34 per cent, to $11.66. NuVista Energy Ltd. said it was able to restart most of its operations over the weekend as more favourable winds and weather helped ease the wildfire situation near its operations in Alberta. Light rain and cooler temperatures slowed down wildfire activity in Alberta over the long weekend and more rain is in the forecast. NuVista said it “shut in” operations at several of its fields on May 5 as a precautionary measure due to the fires. However, the company said daily production has returned to about 65,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day, up from an average about 35,000 from May 5 to 22. If the rain and favourable winds occur as predicted, NuVista said it expects to return to full production of about 80,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day or more as soon as the situation stabilizes fully.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 23,2023.