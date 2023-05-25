Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,927.69, down 218.32):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 57 cents, or 2.23 per cent, to $25.02 on 12.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down three cents, or 0.08 per cent, to $39.32 on 10.9 million shares.

Great-West Lifeco Inc. (TSX:GWO). Finance. Down 37 cents, or 0.94 per cent, to $38.95 on 10.9 million shares.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Technology. Up $1.41, or 1.79 per cent, to $80.18 on 8.4 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.53, or 1.85 per cent, to $81.18 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down $4.59, or 3.91 per cent, to $112.84; Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down 85 cents, or 1.28 per cent, to $65.66. Weakening economic conditions weighed on Canadian banks as they began to report second quarter results Wednesday. Both BMO Financial Group and Bank of Nova Scotia reported higher expenses, more money set aside for bad loans, and slowing loan growth in Canada that led both to earn less than they did a year ago and fall short of analysts’ expectations. BMO reported a profit of $1.06 billion, down 78 per cent from a profit of $4.76 billion a year ago, due in part to adjustments related to its deal to buy Bank of the West. Scotiabank reported net income down 21 per cent from a year earlier to $2.16 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 24, 2023.