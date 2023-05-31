Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,739.70, down 228.25):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 54 cents, or 1.37 per cent, to $38.80 on 16.0 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 60 cents, or 1.22 per cent, to $48.44 on 9.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.69, or 2.22 per cent, to $74.46 on 5.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 10 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $25.56 on 5.5 million shares.

Nevada Copper Corp. (TSX:NCU). Mining. Down five cents, or 20.46 per cent, to 18 cents on 5.0 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 1.99 per cent, to $8.87 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down four cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $21.83. The pilots union at the country’s largest airline has opened the gate to bargaining ahead of time — as early as next month, amid peak travel season — adding pressure to an industry under scrutiny after a rocky year. The Air Canada pilots group said Tuesday it has invoked a clause to end its 10-year collective agreement a year early and launch negotiations over a new one. The move comes after about 1,800 pilots at WestJet and budget subsidiary Swoop settled on a tentative deal this month that secures a 24 per cent wage increase over four years, as well as more flexible scheduling and a big boost to per diems.

Pembina Pipeline Corp. (TSX:PPL). Energy. Down 61 cents, or 1.44 per cent, to $41.67. Pembina Pipeline Corp. said it has reached an agreement with Japanese conglomerate Marubeni Corp. to create an ammonia supply chain for exports to Asian markets. Calgary-based Pembina Pipeline said the project includes joint development of low-carbon hydrogen and ammonia production facilities near Fort Saskatchewan, Alta. The company said the project will make use of existing infrastructure and regional natural gas supplies to produce the hydrogen, along with the ammonia which is used as a hydrogen carrier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 30,2023.