Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,024.63, up 352.38):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 71 cents, or 1.84 per cent, to $39.25 on 22.5 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up $1.55, or 3.18 per cent, to $50.26 on 9.0 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 32 cents, or 3.67 per cent, to $9.03 on 7.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Up $1.45, or $1.96 per cent, to $75.27 on 7.2 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 63 cents, or 2.50 per cent, to $25.88 on 6.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.51, or 2.81 per cent, to $55.23 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Suncor Energy confirmed Thursday evening that it will cut 1,500 jobs by the end of the year, as new CEO Rich Kruger forges ahead with his mandate to reduce costs and improve the company's lagging financial performance. The reductions amount to about nine per cent of the 16,558 employees that Calgary-based Suncor had at the end of 2022, according to the company's annual information form. However, that tally does not include contractors. Suncor has been under pressure from shareholders to improve its financial and share price performance, which has lagged its peers.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Up one cent, or 0.05 per cent, to $21.72. More than one-quarter of Air Canada flights experienced delays on Friday as the airline worked to return service to normal following a technical malfunction the previous day. Air Canada had warned travellers early Friday morning they should be prepared for further flight disruptions. In its daily travel outlook, the carrier said that while its IT system was stable, flights may be affected at nine of Canada’s busiest airports, including Toronto’s Pearson, Montreal, Vancouver and Calgary. Thursday’s outage led to more than 500 flights — over three-quarters of its trips — to be delayed or cancelled on the day, creating what the airline called “rollover effects” just prior to the weekend.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 2,2023.