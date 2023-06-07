Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,055.60, up 123.98):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $39.79 on 18.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 14 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $25.84 on 6.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 0.68 per cent, to $50.52 on 6.0 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSC:CNQ). Energy. Up 42 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $74.89 on 5.6 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 13 cents, or 1.43 per cent, to $9.25 on 5.3 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 50 cents, or 2.19 per cent, to $23.38 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Mining. Up $1.65, or 2.97 per cent, to $57.28. Teck Resources Ltd. said it has received an unspecified number of “indications of interest” for potential deals on a spinoff of its coal assets as it seeks alternatives to the unsolicited takeover bid being pushed by Glencore. The company is working to split its coal assets from its base metal operations as it thinks the two segments will get higher valuations as separate entities.

Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. (TSX:FAF). Healthcare. Unchanged, at 29 cents; and Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD). Retail. Down 44 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $67.27. Cannabis retailer Fire & Flower Holdings Corp. said it has received a court order for creditor protection under the Companies’ Creditors Arrangement Act. The company had been pursuing additional financing to raise capital to fund its operations. Fire & Flower operates under several banners including the Fire & Flower, Friendly Stranger and Firebird Delivery brands. In order to fund the CCAA proceedings and other short-term working capital requirements, Fire & Flower said it has signed an agreement with an affiliate of Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. for a $9.8-million debtor-in-possession loan.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 6,2023.