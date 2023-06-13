Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,921.31, up 29.25):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.80, or 2.39 per cent, to $73.47 on 14.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 69 cents, or 1.71 per cent, to $39.74 on 12.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 52 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $50.10 on 8.7 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up seven cents, or 0.27 per cent to $25.79 on 7.1 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 31 cents, or 3.34 per cent, to $8.96 on 6.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 63 cents, or 1.14 per cent, to $54.62 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Teck Resources Ltd. (TSX:TECK.B). Mining. Down 82 cents, or 1.45 per cent, to $55.90. Teck Resources Ltd. confirmed Monday it is engaging with Glencore around its proposal to buy Teck’s steelmaking coal business, the latest development in what has been a months-long battle over the future of Canada’s largest diversified mining company. Vancouver-based Teck said in a statement that Glencore’s offer is one of several “unsolicited indications of interest” the company has received from different parties regarding its coal business. Teck said Glencore’s proposal is “preliminary in detail, conditional and non-binding” and is being evaluated along with all other offers by Teck’s board and an independent special committee.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 12, 2023.