Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,027.35, up 12.26):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $39.99 on 13.8 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.04 per cent, to $54.46 on 9.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up seven cents, or 0.14 per cent, to $49.23 on 6.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 26 cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $22.42 on 6.1 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Down 41 cents, or 0.56 per cent, to $73.52 on 5.9 million shares.

First Quantum Minerals Inc. (TSX:FM). Mining. Up $2.35, or 7.59 per cent, to $33.31 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Down 37 cents, or 0.61 per cent, to $60.00. It’s still not clear if two pieces of federal legislation will do enough to compensate Canadian media whose ad revenue has been lost to multinational tech giants. The issue has been thrust back into the spotlight after BCE Inc.’s announcement on Wednesday that it would slash 1,300 positions, including six per cent of its media arm. Bell chief legal and regulatory officer Robert Malcolmson blamed the job cuts on a challenging public policy and regulatory environment, raising specific concerns about Bill C-11, the Online Streaming Act, and Bill C-18, the Online News Act. Bill C-18, which awaits third reading in the Senate, is meant to force big internet and streaming platforms such as Meta’s Facebook and Alphabet’s Google and YouTube to compensate Canadian news outlets for content appearing on their platforms.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 15, 2023.