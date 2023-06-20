Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,934.21, down 41.16):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up five cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $25.09 on 3.1 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Up 26 cents, or 8.41 per cent, to $3.35 on 3.0 million shares.

Avalon Advanced Materials Inc. (TSX:AVL). Mining. Up one cent, or 6.67 per cent, to 16 cents on 2.0 million shares.

Delta 9 Cannabis Inc. (TSX:DN). Healthcare. Down half a cent, or 7.14 per cent, to six-and-a-half cents on 1.9 million shares.

Bitfarms Ltd. (TSX:BITF). Finance. Up 12 cents, or 7.74 per cent, to $1.67 on 1.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down two cents, or 0.03 per cent, to $72.54 on 1.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Retail. Down 37 cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $34.47. Empire Co. Ltd. said it’s launching its Voilà online grocery home-delivery service in Calgary, Edmonton and the surrounding areas. The expansion into Alberta by the company that owns Sobeys and Safeway follows the growth of its e-commerce service in Ontario and Quebec. The grocer said it will offer nearly 20,000 products from Safeway, Sobeys, Chalo!, FreshCo and more. The products will be sold at regular in-store prices and delivered in convenient one-hour delivery windows. Empire said Alberta customers will be able to order online on the Voilà website or using its mobile app starting Monday.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 19,2023.