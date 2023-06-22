Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,705.95, down 48.19):

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 49 cents, or 1.27 per cent, to $39.00 on 12.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $4.28 on 10.0 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Down 55 cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $56.59 on 9.1 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $53.51 on 8.9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (CNQ). Energy. Up $1.42, or 2.01 per cent, to $71.98 on 8.8 million shares.

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (TSX:HUT). Finance. Up 23 cents, or 6.75 per cent, to $3.64 on 7.4 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $4.28. Baytex Energy Corp. said it has closed its $2.9-billion acquisition of U.S. oil company Ranger Oil Corp. The deal, first announced in February, grows Calgary-based Baytex’s presence in the Eagle Ford shale region of south Texas. The company said the deal will add 162,000 net acres in the oil-producing region to Baytex’s portfolio, including 741 net undrilled locations with an inventory life of 12 to 15 years. It said the acquisition also increases its exposure to premium U.S. Gulf Coast pricing.

Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust. (TSX:AP.UN). Down 49 cents, or 2.24 per cent, to $21.40. Allied Properties Real Estate Investment Trust said it has signed a deal to sell its urban data centre portfolio in downtown Toronto to Japanese telecommunications company KDDI Corp. for $1.35 billion. The portfolio includes freehold interests in 151 Front St. West and 905 King St. West and a leasehold interest in 250 Front St. West. KDDI owns and operates data centres in Asia, Europe and the United States through its subsidiary, Telehouse.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 21, 2023.