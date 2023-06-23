Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

June 22, 2023 at 21 h 13 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,580.90, down 125.05):

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 6.78 per cent, to $3.99 on 22.9 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 29 cents, or 0.54 per cent, to $53.22 on 8.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.09, or 2.80 per cent, to $37.91 on 7.5 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 33 cents, or 1.34 per cent, to $24.29 on 6.7 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Up 18 cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $35.00 on 6.6 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 69 cents, or 3.1 per cent, to $21.46 on 5.6 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Empire Company Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Retail. Up $1.38, or 4.08 per cent, to $35.20. Empire Company Ltd. raised its quarterly dividend as it reported its fourth-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago. The grocery retailer, which owns Sobeys and Safeway among other banners, said Thursday it will now pay a quarterly dividend of 18.25 cents per share, up from 16.5 cents per share. The increased payment to shareholders came as Empire reported its profit for the 13-week period ended May 6 amounted to $182.9 million or 72 cents per share. The result was up from a profit of $178.5 million or 68 cents per share a year earlier.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Ltd. (TSX:CP). Transportation. Up $1.75, or 1.68 per cent, to $106.13. Canadian Pacific Kansas City said it will collaborate with U.S. railway CSX Corp. to develop additional hydrogen-powered locomotives. The Calgary-based company, dubbed CPKC as a result of Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd.’s acquisition of Kansas City Southern earlier this year, said it will partner with the Florida-based CSX for the building and deployment of hydrogen locomotive conversion kits for diesel electric locomotives. As a first step, CSX will convert one of its diesel locomotives using a hydrogen conversion kit developed by CPKC.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published June 22,2023.

