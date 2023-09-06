Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,413.76, down 131.60 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 19 cents, or 25.68 per cent, to 93 cents on 18.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 39 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $46.84 on 15.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 79 cents, or 0.89 per cent, to $89.12 on 13.9 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down four cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $25.30 on 11.0 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up six cents, or 0.12 per cent, to $49.57 on 9.8 million shares.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Healthcare. Up 18 cents, or 4.44 per cent, to $4.23 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

TFI International Inc. (TSX:TFII). Transportation. Down $1.97, or 1.04 per cent, to $184.96. TFI International Inc. said it has signed a deal to acquire Vedder Transportation Group, which specializes in the tank truck transport of food grade liquids and dry bulk commodities. Vedder will join TFI International’s specialized truckload business segment. Based in Abbotsford, B.C., Vedder has more than 155 tractors and nearly 300 trailing units, a food grade wash rack, as well as railcar transload and warehousing, and maintenance and repair facilities.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Down 85 cents, or 1.52 per cent, to $54.99. Rogers Communications Inc. is launching a countersuit against former CEO Joe Natale that looks to have him repay more than $15 million in severance to the company that fired him. In a filing in Ontario Superior Court on Tuesday, the telecommunications giant claimed Natale tried to subvert corporate governance and his fiduciary duties for personal gain. Rogers said it has no further obligations to the former CEO, and that he must now answer for his conduct. None of the claims have been tested in court. The company’s statement of claim comes less than three weeks after Natale filed suit against Rogers for wrongful dismissal and breach of contract, while alleging chairman Edward Rogers carried out what the suit deemed malicious conduct.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Aug. 5,2023.