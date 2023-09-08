Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,132.08, down 94.88 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 0.19 per cent, to $89.38 on 25.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down seven cents, or 6.36 per cent, to $1.03 on 15.5 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (SU). Energy. Down 22 cents, or 0.47 per cent, to $46.76 on 14.4 million shares.

Cathedral Energy Services Ltd. (TSX:CET). Energy. Down three cents, or 3.23 per cent, to 90 cents on 11.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $45.47 on 10.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up seven cents, or 0.28 per cent, to $25.30 on 8.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. (TSX:ATD). Retail. Down $1.41, or 1.97 per cent, to $70.15. Alimentation Couche-Tard Inc. says its net earnings for the first quarter of its financial year were US$834.1 million, down from US$872.4 million a year earlier. The Laval, Que.-based convenience store giant, which reports in U.S. dollars, says revenues were US$15.6 billion, down 16.3 per cent from a year ago due in part to lower fuel prices. Total merchandise and service revenues for the 12-week period ended July 23 were US$4.3 billion, up five per cent from a year earlier. Earnings per diluted share were 85 cents, unchanged from a year ago.

Indigo Books & Music Inc. (TSX:IDG). Retail. Down 13 cents, or 9.42 per cent, to $1.25. Indigo Books & Music Inc. announced Thursday that chief executive Peter Ruis has resigned a year after he took the job, adding the board “thanks him for his contributions to the company and wishes him well as he moves on to new challenges in his career.” His departure — for which the company offered no explanation — is the latest surprise shakeup at Indigo, which has faced a slew of leadership changes over the last year. Andrea Limbardi, Indigo’s president and a 21-year employee of the company, announced in a LinkedIn post on Wednesday that she had left to take the helm of apparel business Reitmans Canada Ltd.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $45.47. Canadian pipeline giant Enbridge Inc. and U.S.-based food waste management company Divert Inc. have broken ground on their first joint project to be built under the terms of a US$1-billion infrastructure agreement announced earlier this year. The two companies are investing approximately US$100 million in the first of what is expected to be several projects across the U.S. that will convert food waste into non-fossil fuel, renewable energy.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 7,2023.