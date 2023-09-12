Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,182.76, up 108.11 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up $1.03, or 81.1 per cent, to $2.30 on 38.6 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 53 cents, or 73.6 per cent, to $1.25 on 21.2 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $2.53, or 2.86 per cent to $86.06 on 20.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down $1.02, or 2.18 per cent, to $45.82 on 12.3 million shares.

Tilray Brands Inc. (TSX:TLRY). Healthcare. Up 37 cents, or 9.02 per cent, to $4.47 on 6.0 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down eight cents, or 1.40 per cent, to $5.65 on 4.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Up 58 cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $53.83; BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Up 34 cents, or 0.62 per cent, to $55.62; Telus Corp. (TSX:T). Telecom. Up eight cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $22.92; Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Telecom. Down six cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $29.44. The federal government is forcing Rogers Communications Inc. to grant all wireless carriers access to its cellular network in core parts of Toronto’s downtown subway by Oct. 3. Currently, only Rogers and Freedom Mobile customers have access to the network. The industry minister is giving mobile carriers, including rivals Bell and Telus, until Dec. 20 to reach commercial agreements with Rogers about financial terms.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Down 25 cents, or 2.20 per cent, to $11.13. Crescent Point Energy Corp. said it plans to spend $1.05 billion to $1.15 billion on development capital expenditures next year. Based on the plan, the company said it expects annual average production of 145,000 to 151,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day in 2024.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 11, 2023.