Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,223.08, up 40.32 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 48 cents, or 20.87 per cent, to $1.82 on 31.5 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up four cents, or 3.20 per cent, to $1.29 on 22.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.71, or 1.99 per cent, to $87.77 on 16.6 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.16, or 2.53 per cent, to $46.98 on 14.0 million shares.

NexGen Energy Ltd. (TSX:NXE). Energy. Up eight cents, or 1.04 per cent, to $7.80 on 11.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 50 cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $46.29 on 6.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

SNC-Lavalin Group Inc. (TSX:SNC). Construction. Down 10 cents, or 0.23 per cent, to $43.50. SNC-Lavalin is changing its name to AtkinsRéalis as it faces an “inflection point” in its 112-year history, according to CEO Ian Edwards, after a tumultuous decade for the engineering giant. The rebrand follows 11 years marked by trouble with the law, including the Libya corruption scandal that tarnished its reputation and ensnared the highest office of the Canadian government, as well as lacklustre earnings at times.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 50 cents, or 1.09 per cent, to $46.29. Enbridge Inc. has announced a pair of senior executive changes. The company said it has hired Reggie Hedgebeth as executive vice-president, external affairs, and chief legal officer, and promoted Laura Sayavedra to senior vice-president, projects, and chief administrative officer. Both appointments are effective Jan. 1.

Roots Corp. (TSX:ROOT). Retail. Down two cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $2.88. Retailer Roots Corp. reported a loss of $5.3 million in its latest quarter compared with a loss of $3.2 million a year earlier as its total sales edged higher. The company said its loss amounted to 13 cents per share for the quarter which ended July 29 compared with a loss of eight cents per share in the same quarter last year. Sales in what was the company’s second quarter totalled $49.4 million, up from $47.8 million a year earlier. Roots said its direct-to-consumer sales, which include its corporate retail store and e-commerce sales, amounted to $37.1 million, down from $38.5 million a year ago. The company said the decrease was driven by a challenging economic conditions and a competitive promotional environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 12,2023.