Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,905.28, up 213.06 points.)

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.11, or 2.4 per cent, to $47.53 on 10.3 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 0.7 per cent, to $56.30 on 10.2 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 28 cents, or 11.3 per cent, to $2.76 on 9.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 38 cents, or 5.9 per cent, to $6.81 on 8.4 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Financials. Up 11 cents, or 0.4 per cent, to $25.13 on 7.9 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up $1.11, or 4.7 per cent, to $24.85 on 7.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Nutrien Ltd. (TSX:NTR). Up $7.67 or six per cent to $135.50. Nutrien Ltd. has significantly hiked its earnings forecast for the year after announcing a record first-quarter profit driven by surging commodity prices and concerns about global food security due to Russia’s invasion of Ukraine. The Saskatoon-based company, which is the world’s largest producer of fertilizer, earned a record US$1.4 billion in the quarter ended March 31. That works out to $2.49 per share, more than 10 times the 22 cents per share it earned in the same period of 2021. Nutrien also hiked its earnings guidance for the full year 2022 by 50 per cent. It said Tuesday it now expects to earn between $16.20 and $18.70 per share this year, up from a previous target of $10.20 to $11.80. Nutrien’s sales in the quarter totalled $7.6 billion, up from $4.7 billion in the previous quarter.

Canfor Corp. (TSX:CFP). Up $1.18 or 4.8 per cent to $25.98. Canfor Corp. is reporting a 25 per cent increase in net profits in its latest quarter on near record-high North American lumber prices that also boosted revenues. The Vancouver-based company said it earned $534 million of $4.29 per diluted share in the first quarter, up from $427.8 million or $3.42 per share a year earlier. Adjusted profits were $529 million or $4.25 per share, compared with $434.2 million or $3.42 per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Revenues for the three months ended March 31 were $2.2 billion, up 14 per cent from $1.9 billion in the prior-year quarter. Canfor was expected to earn net income of $584.2 million on $2 billion of revenues, according to financial data firm Refinitiv. The company says North American lumber market conditions remained very strong for much of the quarter led by continued strength in new home construction along with tight supply stemming from supply chain disruptions.

Restaurant Brands International Inc. (TSX:QSR). Down $2.54 or 3.5 per cent to $70.79. In one of the surest signs Canadian workers are returning to downtown offices, Tim Hortons says sales at its “super urban” restaurants are rebounding to near pre-pandemic levels. The coffee and doughnut chain’s parent company Restaurant Brands International Inc. said Tuesday sales at its downtown locations jumped 30 per cent in its latest quarter compared with last year. The company, which also includes Burger King, Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen and Firehouse Subs, reported its net income attributable to common shareholders totalled US$183 million in its first quarter, up from US$179 million a year earlier. Revenue for the company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, totalled US$1.45 billion, up from US$1.26 billion in the same quarter last year. Comparable sales at Tim Hortons rose 8.4 per cent, while Burger King gained 10.3 per cent. Comparable sales at Popeyes fell 3.0 per cent and Firehouse Subs added 4.2 per cent.

Molson Coors Beverage Co. (TSX:TPX.B). Down $1.07 or 1.5 per cent to $68.75. Molson Coors Beverage Co. says its profits soared in the first quarter for its largest quarterly sales growth in more than a decade. The Colorado and Montreal-based company, which reports in U.S. dollars, says it earned US$151.5 million or 70 cents per diluted share, up from US$84.1 million or 39 cents per share a year earlier. Underlying net income excluding one-time items was US$63.8 million or 29 cents per share, compared with US$1.6 million or one cent per share in the first quarter of fiscal 2021. Revenues for the three months ended March 31 were US$2.2 billion, up nearly 17 per cent from US$1.9 billion, primarily as a result of strong growth outside of North America amid fewer on-premise restrictions in Europe. Net sales in the Americas increased 8.5 per cent due to higher net pricing and sales mix even as brand volumes declined 4.5 per cent in Canada and 4.3 per cent in the U.S. Net sales in other global markets were up 84.2 per cent as brand volumes were up nearly 20 per cent.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published May 3, 2022.