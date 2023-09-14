Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,278.94, up 55.86 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 26 cents, or 14.29 per cent, to $1.56 on 24.2 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down 22 cents, or 17.05 per cent, to $1.07 on 13.9 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 0.43 per cent, to $46.49 on 10.7 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $49.40 on 9.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 36 cents, or 0.77 per cent, to $46.62 on 6.0 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 64 cents, or 0.78 per cent, to $82.77 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Dollarama Inc. (TSX:DOL). Retail. Up $5.30, or 5.93 per cent, to $94.66. Dollarama Inc. reported its second-quarter profit rose compared with a year ago as its sales also climbed nearly 20 per cent. The retailer said Wednesday it earned $245.8 million or 86 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended July 30, up from a profit of $193.5 million or 66 cents per diluted share in the same quarter last year. Dollarama said the increase was driven by growth in its total number of stores compared with a year ago and higher comparable store sales.

Sigma Lithium Corp. (TSX:SGML). Mining. Up $5.97, or 13.72 per cent, to $49.48. Sigma Lithium Corp. said it is evaluating potential strategic alternatives after receiving multiple proposals. The Canadian mining company owns the Grota do Cirilo lithium project in Brazil. Sigma Lithium said the proposals it has received from the potential strategic partners differ in nature and structure and are subject to ongoing review and negotiations. Demand for lithium has soared in recent years as it is a key component in the batteries used for electric vehicles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 13,2023.