Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,567.84, up 288.90 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 14 cents, or 8.97 per cent, to $1.70 on 22.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 34 cents, or 0.73 per cent, to $46.96 on 11.2 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up seven cents, or 6.54 per cent, to $1.14 on 9.5 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up $1.25, or 2.53 per cent, to $50.65 on 9.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up $1.16, or 1.40 per cent, to $83.93 on 8.4 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.31 per cent, to $87.42 on 8.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 14 cents, or 8.97 per cent, to $1.70. Canopy Growth Corp. announced Thursday that it had obtained creditor protection from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice for BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc., and intends to seek permission to sell the business. Canopy sought creditor protection because it said it no longer has access to funding. It described BioSteel as a “significant drag” on its profitability and cash flow.

Transat AT Inc. (TSX:TRZ). Hotels, Lodging and Leisure. Up 35 cents, or 8.48 per cent, to $4.48. Transat AT Inc. reported its highest net income ever for a third quarter, as it turned a profit for the first time since 2019, prompting a sunnier financial forecast for the year. The travel company, which owns Air Transat, said revenue in the three months ended July 31 were nearly seven per cent above 2019 levels despite seat capacity sitting 14 per cent below — an indication of price hikes on tickets to Europe across airlines.

Empire Co. Ltd. (TSX:EMP.A). Retail. Up 99 cents, or 2.81 per cent, to $36.27. Empire Co. Ltd. said it earned $261.0 million in its latest quarter, up from $187.5 million in the same quarter last year, boosted by the sale of its 56 gas stations in Western Canada to Shell Canada. The grocer, which owns Sobeys, Safeway and other banners, said the profit amounted to $1.03 per share for the quarter ended Aug. 5, up from a profit of 71 cents per share a year earlier.

Laurentian Bank of Canada. (TSX:LB). Finance. Down $4.47, or 12.46 per cent, to $31.40. Laurentian Bank has completed its review of strategic options without a deal to sell the bank. The Montreal-based bank said Thursday it has decided that its best path forward to drive shareholder value is an accelerated evolution of its current plan with an increased focus on efficiency and simplification.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 14, 2023.