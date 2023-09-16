Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,622.34, up 54.50 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 13 cents, or 7.65 per cent, to $1.83 on 34.1 million shares.

B2Gold Corp. (TSX:BTO). Mining. Up 10 cents, or 2.35 per cent, to $4.35 on 16.7 million shares.

Liberty Gold Corp. (TSX:LGD). Mining. Down three cents, or 10.17 per cent, to 27 cents on 16.1 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 21 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $26.21 on 15.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 17 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $84.10 on 14.1 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up 19 cents, or 16.67 per cent, to $1.33 on 13.9 million shares.

In the news:

The U.S. benchmark price of oil topped US$90 per barrel Thursday for the first time since late last year and stayed above US$90 Friday. The last time the U.S. benchmark oil price topped US$90 a barrel was in November of last year. Saudi Arabia and Russia agreed last week to extend their voluntary oil production cuts through the end of this year, keeping 1.3 million barrels per day of crude oil out of the global market.

A strike by Unifor autoworkers could still be averted as the union says contract talks with Ford Motor Co. haven’t stalled, but experts say the Canadian auto sector could soon take a hit anyway after U.S. autoworkers walked off the job. The union has met resistance in its negotiations so far, Unifor national president Lana Payne told members. The strike, while limited for now, could soon have an impact on deeply integrated Canadian parts suppliers, said Automotive Parts Manufacturers’ Association president Flavio Volpe.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 15, 2023.