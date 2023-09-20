Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,218.89, down 273.94 points):

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 20 cents, or 3.41 per cent, to $5.66 on 11.7 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down 55 cents, or 0.84 per cent, to $64.83 on 11.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 24 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $50.03 on 10.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 18 cents, or 11.54 per cent, to $1.38 on 10.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.26, or 1.45 per cent, to $85.94 on 9.3 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Up two cents, or 1.74 per cent, to $1.17 on 6.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 18 cents, or 11.54 per cent, to $1.38. BioSteel Sports Nutrition Inc. owes a slew of top-ranking sports teams and leagues millions of dollars. In a preliminary list filed by the sports drink company which obtained creditor protection last week, BioSteel details more than $439 million in amounts owed to a range of businesses including manufacturers, distributors and retailers. Of the sports entities listed, the National Hockey League’s merchandising and licensing affiliate NHL Enterprises is the top creditor with $8.7 million owing. In hopes of diversifying away from the cannabis market, Canopy Growth Corp. bought a majority share of BioSteel in 2019 but has since announced plans to sell the business because of profitability challenges.

Equinox Gold Corp. (TSX:EQX). Mining. Down $1.42, or 19.97 per cent, to $5.69. Shares of Equinox Gold Corp. fell nearly 20 per cent in early trading Tuesday after the company announced a deal to raise US$150 million in an offering of convertible debt. Equinox, which has mines in Brazil, Mexico and the United States, said it plans to use the money raised from the offering to repay other debt and for general corporate purposes. After the close of trading Monday, Equinox said it has signed a deal to issue US$150 million in 4.75 per cent unsecured convertible senior notes due 2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 19,2023.