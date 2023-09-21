Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (20,214.69, down 4.20 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down 20 cents, or 14.49 per cent, to $1.18 on 16.5 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 10 cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $50.13 on 8.8 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.34, or 1.56 per cent, to $84.60 on 7.8 million shares.

Postmedia Network Canada Corp. (TSX:PNC.B). Media. Unchanged, at $1.35 on 7.3 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down nine cents, or 7.69 per cent, to $1.08 on 6.0 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down 19 cents, or 0.72 per cent, to $26.16 on 5.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Nuvei Corp. (TSX:NVEI). Technology. Down $1.01, or 4.56 per cent, to $21.12. Nuvei Corp. said chief executive and chair Philip Fayer has acquired more shares in the company. The Montreal-based payment technology company said Fayer has acquired 22,151 subordinate voting shares through the settlement of vested restricted share units. It said Fayer now holds beneficial ownership of, or has control or direction over, 27,857,328 multiple voting shares or 36.6 per cent of the issued and outstanding multiple voting shares, as well as 22,151 subordinate voting shares. He also has equity awards to acquire up to 3,417,108 subordinate voting shares. Fayer is the founder of the company.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 20,2023.