Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,791.62, down 423.07 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy/ Down $1.38, or 2.75 per cent, to $48.75 on 17.7 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.47, or 1.74 per cent, to $83.13 on 15.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Down 14 cents, or 11.86 per cent, to $1.04 on 12.8 million shares.

Power Corporation of Canada. (TSX:POW). Insurance. Down 60 cents, or 1.58 per cent, to $37.28 on 9.0 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 57 cents, or 2.10 per cent, to $26.57 on 7.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.19, or 1.43 per cent, to $81.84 on 7.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Linamar Corp. (TSX:LNR). Vehicles. Down $2.83, or 4.19 per cent, to $64.71. Linamar Corp. has signed a deal with automotive parts supplier Mobex Fourth and 1 to buy a substantial portion of its U.S.-based assets for US$70 million in cash. The assets to be acquired by Linamar Structures include manufacturing operations for propulsion-agnostic chassis and suspension modules and components, such as steering knuckles, control arms and subframes. Linamar said the Mobex facilities will be integrated into its growing structures group. The company said the deal will bolster its position as a supplier of parts that can be used in electric, hybrid and internal combustion-powered vehicles.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 21,2023.