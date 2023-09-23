Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Fridayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,779.97, down 11.65 points):

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up nine cents, or 8.65 per cent, to $1.13 on 10.9 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Down 32 cents, or 0.86 per cent, to $36.96 on 9.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Unchanged, at $83.13 on 9.2 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 0.58 per cent, to $46.54 on 8.8 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 31 cents, or 0.64 per cent, to $49.06 on 7.8 million shares.

Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce. (TSX:CM). Finance. Down 41 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $54.04 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. (TSX:WFG). Forestry. Up 23 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $95.85. West Fraser Timber Co. Ltd. has signed a deal to sell two pulp mills in Western Canada to Atlas Holdings for US$120 million. The sale includes West Fraser’s Quesnel River Pulp mill in Quesnel, B.C., and its Slave Lake Pulp mill in Slave Lake, Alta. The agreement also covers related woodlands operations and timber holdings in Alberta and a long-term fibre supply agreement for the Quesnel mill. The mills will be operated by Edmonton-based Millar Western Forest Products, which is part of the Atlas family of businesses.

ATS Corp. (TSX:ATS). Industrials. Up $2.07, or 3.60 per cent, to $59.64. ATS Corp. has signed a deal to buy Avidity Science LLC, a designer and manufacturer of automated water purification solutions for biomedical and life science applications, for $265 million. Based in Waterford, Wisc., Avidity has customers including pharmaceutical, biopharma, health care, government and academic research facilities.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 22,2023.