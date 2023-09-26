Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,800.61, up 20.64 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Unchanged, at $49.06 on 26.1 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Up 15 cents, or 13.27 per cent, to $1.28 on 16.9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.97, or 2.37 per cent, to $85.10 on 10.5 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Down 24 cents, or 0.65 per cent, to $36.72 on 6.8 million shares.

Aurora Cannabis Inc. (TSX:ACB). Healthcare. Down two cents, or 1.96 per cent, to $1.00 on 6.8 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 66 cents, or 0.81 per cent, to $82.42 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canfor Corp. (TSX:CFP). Forestry. Down 46 cents, or 2.61 per cent, to $17.16. Canfor Corp. said a Swedish company in which it owns a 70-per-cent stake has signed a deal to buy a sawmill for $6 million. The Vancouver-based forestry company said Vida AB will acquire the sawmill in Sweden from Ingarp Träskydd. It said the mill has 50 million board feet in annual capacity, with the potential to expand to 100 million board feet. The transaction is expected to close on Oct. 3. Canfor acquired its stake in Vida in 2019 for about $580 million.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 21 cents, or 1.10 per cent, to $18.91. Air Canada said it has placed a firm order for 18 Boeing 787-10 Dreamliner aircraft that will be used to replace older, less efficient wide-body aircraft in its fleet. The agreement also includes options for an additional 12 Boeing 787-10 aircraft. The airline said it expects to start receiving the new aircraft in the fourth quarter of 2025 with the last one scheduled for delivery in the first quarter of 2027. The order announced today substitutes an earlier deal for two Boeing 777 freighter aircraft.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 25,2023.