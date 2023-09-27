Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

September 26, 2023 at 20 h 44 min
Reading time: 1 min 30 s
The Canadian Press
Comment count:

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,556.15, down 244.46 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 83 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $48.23 on 18.9 million shares. 

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down three cents, or 2.34 per cent, to $1.25 on 14.2 million shares. 

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $2.01, or 2.36 per cent, to $87.11 on 12.4 million shares. 

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $46.18 on 8.7 million shares. 

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 82 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $45.55 on 8.4 million shares. 

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 32 cents, or 1.18 per cent, to $27.51 on 7.8 million shares. 

Companies in the news:

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Retail. Down 60 cents, or 1.50 per cent, to $39.33. An activist investor that had been urging Parkland Corp. to sell or spin off its Burnaby refinery earlier this year is back with a set of new recommendations for the Calgary-based company. In a letter to the Parkland board on Tuesday, New York-based Engine Capital LP said Parkland remains undervalued. It said it wants to see the company take further steps — including refining the company’s capital allocation, improving its approach to executive compensation and simplifying its operations.

Pipestone Energy Corp. (TSX:PIPE). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.42 per cent, to $2.37. A dissident shareholder’s campaign against a proposed merger between Pipestone Energy Corp. and Strathcona Resources Ltd. will be put to the test Wednesday. Shareholders of Calgary-based Pipestone are set to vote on a proposal which would see privately-held Strathcona Resources buy them out in an all-stock deal, creating a combined company with an initial market capitalization of $8.6 billion. The deal would also see Strathcona — one of North America’s fastest growing oil and gas producers — go public. The combined company would be the fifth largest oil producer in Canada, according to a Pipestone news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.

Share this article

Suggested articles

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,800.61, up 20.64…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Fridayon the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,779.97, down 11.65…

Ontario News

Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange: Toronto Stock Exchange (19,791.62, down…