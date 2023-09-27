Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,556.15, down 244.46 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 83 cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $48.23 on 18.9 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down three cents, or 2.34 per cent, to $1.25 on 14.2 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $2.01, or 2.36 per cent, to $87.11 on 12.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 12 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $46.18 on 8.7 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 82 cents, or 1.77 per cent, to $45.55 on 8.4 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 32 cents, or 1.18 per cent, to $27.51 on 7.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Parkland Corp. (TSX:PKI). Retail. Down 60 cents, or 1.50 per cent, to $39.33. An activist investor that had been urging Parkland Corp. to sell or spin off its Burnaby refinery earlier this year is back with a set of new recommendations for the Calgary-based company. In a letter to the Parkland board on Tuesday, New York-based Engine Capital LP said Parkland remains undervalued. It said it wants to see the company take further steps — including refining the company’s capital allocation, improving its approach to executive compensation and simplifying its operations.

Pipestone Energy Corp. (TSX:PIPE). Energy. Up one cent, or 0.42 per cent, to $2.37. A dissident shareholder’s campaign against a proposed merger between Pipestone Energy Corp. and Strathcona Resources Ltd. will be put to the test Wednesday. Shareholders of Calgary-based Pipestone are set to vote on a proposal which would see privately-held Strathcona Resources buy them out in an all-stock deal, creating a combined company with an initial market capitalization of $8.6 billion. The deal would also see Strathcona — one of North America’s fastest growing oil and gas producers — go public. The combined company would be the fifth largest oil producer in Canada, according to a Pipestone news release.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 26, 2023.