Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,435.98, down 120.17):

Canadian Natural Resources Limited. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.99, or 2.28 per cent, to $89.10 on 18.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corporation. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down four cents, or 3.2 per cent, to $1.21 on 16.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.26, or 2.73 per cent, to $47.44 on 7.9 million shares.

TC Energy Corporation. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 1.06 per cent, to $48.74 on 6.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 3.54 per cent, to $5.85 on 6.2 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down 47 cents, or 0.76 per cent, to $61.55 on 6.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Pipestone Energy Corp. (TSX:PIPE). Energy. Down eight cents, or 3.38 per cent, to $2.29. Shareholders of Pipestone Energy Corp. have voted to approve a merger with Strathcona Resources Ltd., a deal the companies say will create what will be the fifth largest oil producer in Canada. Shareholders voted in favour Wednesday of a proposal that will see privately held Strathcona buy them out in an all-stock deal, creating a combined company with an initial market capitalization of $8.6 billion.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 15 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $81.23. TD has rolled out its TD Accessibility Adapter, a browser extension that allows users to automatically personalize the websites they visit and make them accessible for their disabilities. Initially piloted by employees internally, TD released the product publicly on Wednesday to everyone in Canada and the U.S. for free, via the Chrome Store, in both English and French.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 27,2023.