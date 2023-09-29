Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursdayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,590.74, up 154.76):

Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 73 cents, or 0.90 per cent, to $81.96 on 11.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health Care. Down 10 cents, or 8.26 per cent, to $1.11 on 10.9 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 0.18 per cent, to $89.26 on 9.69 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up eight cents, or 0.17 per cent, to $47.52 on 8.34 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down $2.03, or 4.17 per cent, to $46.71 on $8.3 million shares.

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Up 31 cents, or $1.26 per cent, to $24.94 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Telecom. Up 14 cents, or 0.27 per cent, to $52.22 — Nearly 300 former Shaw technicians absorbed by Rogers Communications Inc. during the companies’ merger have overwhelmingly voted to strike amid concerns over job security following recent layoffs and voluntary departures. The union representing the workers, who are based in Vancouver, Richmond, Surrey and Langley, B.C., said those job losses call into question Rogers’ commitment to create 3,000 new jobs in Western Canada over five years — a federally mandated condition of the $26-billion takeover. United Steelworkers union (USW) spokesman Jayson Little said the bargaining unit has seen declining membership over the past five years, which he blamed on the company increasing its reliance on contractors.

Aritzia Inc. (TSX:ATZ). Retail. Up 43 cents, or 1.96 per cent, to $22.32 — Aritzia Inc. says it incurred an almost $6-million net loss in its latest quarter as its chief executive admitted the financial results do not meet its “high standards.” The Vancouver apparel company says the net loss in the second quarter compared with a net income of $46 million during the same period the year before. Aritzia’s net loss amounted to five cents per diluted share for the period ended Aug. 27 compared with a net income of 40 cents per diluted share a year earlier. Chief executive Jennifer Wong says the quarter was hampered by the company missing opportunities in its product assortment and a more difficult consumer environment.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 28,2023.