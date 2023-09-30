Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Fridayon the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,541.27, down 49.47):

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 16 cents, or 2.74 per cent, to $5.99 on 10.1 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Unchanged at $46.71 on 9.6 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 13 cents, or 0.16 per cent, to $81.83 on 7.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.42, or 1.59 per cent, to $87.84 on 7.1 million shares.

Athabasca Oil Corp. (TSX:ATH). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 5.84 per cent, to $4.35 on 7.0 million shares.

Denison Mines Corp. (TSX:DML). Materials. Down 12 cents, or 5.11 per cent, to $2.23 on 6.0 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down four cents, or 0.21 per cent, to $19.38 — Air Canada pilots demonstrated at Toronto’s Pearson airport Friday, calling for better wages and working conditions as talks with the country’s biggest carrier continue. The Air Line Pilots Association kick-started the bargaining process in June, one day after fellow union members at WestJet ratified a new collective agreement. The union represents more than 5,000 Air Canada pilots. Both union and employer said the so-called informational picket at Terminal 1, which came the same day their own nine-year deal expires, will not affect Air Canada’s flight schedule.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Unchanged at $46.71 — TC Energy Corp. says its Coastal GasLink pipeline project is 98 per cent complete. Coastal GasLink is a 670-kilometre pipeline spanning northern British Columbia that will carry natural gas across the province to the LNG Canada processing and export facility in Kitimat, B.C. TC Energy says the pipeline will be mechanically complete before the end of the year. Earlier this year, the company raised the estimated project price tag for Coastal GasLink to $14.5 billion, up significantly from a previous estimate of $11.2 billion and more than double the initial cost estimate of $6.2 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Sept. 29, 2023.