Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,177.18, down 364.09 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank (The). (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.42, or 1.7 per cent, to $80.41 on 16.6 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 96 cents, or 2.1 per cent, to $45.75 on 11.7 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 37 cents, or 6.2 per cent, to $5.62 on 9.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $1.55, or 1.8 per cent, to $86.29 on 8.7 million shares.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utility. Down 39 cents, or 4.9 per cent, to $7.65 on seven million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down $1.29, or 2.9 per cent, to $43.76 on 5.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Shares of Enerflex Ltd. (TSX:EFX), Down $2.14, or 27.4 per cent, to $5.66, sank after the company announced the resignation of its chief financial officer for the second time in less than a year. The company says Rodney Gray has stepped down from the job to pursue other opportunities. Gray joined Enerflex on July 1 to fill the vacancy left by the departure of Sanjay Bishnoi as chief financial officer on April 10 to pursue another opportunity. Enerflex says it has started a search process to identify its next CFO and hired an executive search firm to assist.

Rogers Communications Inc. (TSX:RCI.B). Down $1.53, or 2.9 per cent, to $50.62. Rogers announced that customers of all of the major Canadian wireless carriers and their flanker brands can now connect to its 5G wireless network in the busiest sections of the Toronto subway system. The company said all subway riders can connect to its 5G network while in the Line 1 stations and tunnels in the so-called Downtown U from Union Station north to St. George and Bloor-Yonge, plus Spadina and Dupont stations. The area encompasses all of the subway stops in Toronto’s downtown core.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 2, 2023.