Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,020.92, down 156.26 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 76 cents, or 0.95 per cent, to $79.65 on 16.8 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 25 cents, or 0.55 per cent, to $46 on 14.5 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down $1.41, or 2.4 per cent, to $58.15 on 8.3 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down nine cents, or 8.82 per cent, to 93 cents on 7.4 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 0.51 per cent, to $86.73 on 6.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 18 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $45.98 on 6.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. (TSX:NBLY). Health care. Up $6.97, or 57.51 per cent, to $19.09. Neighbourly Pharmacy Inc. has signed an agreement to be taken private by its largest shareholder in a deal that values the company at about $916 million. Under the letter of intent, Persistence Capital Partners (PCP) has offered to pay $20.50 per share in cash for the stake in the company it does not already own. PCP managing partner Stuart Elman says Neighbourly, as a private company, will have more flexibility and resources to pursue its strategic vision to advance the role that independent pharmacies can play in Canada.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecoms. Down 25 cents, or 0.5 per cent, to $49.88. Bell Media says its president Wade Oosterman, who also serves as vice-chair of parent company BCE Inc., is set to retire at the end of the year, to be replaced by Sean Cohan, who is joining the company in November. In a press release, the company says Cohan will join the BCE leadership team on Nov. 1, while Oosterman will remain in his role until January 2024 to ensure a smooth transition.

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. (TSX:BAM). Finance. Down 95 cents, or 2.16 per cent, to $42.94. The firm says it has raised US$12 billion for its latest global private equity fund. The company says Brookfield Capital Partners VI is the largest private equity fund it has raised. The fund includes institutional investors, including public and private pension plans, sovereign wealth funds, financial institutions, endowments and foundations and family offices.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP). Information technology. Down $3.40, or 4.6 per cent, to $70.44. The chief executive of Shopify Inc. is discouraging staff from taking on side gigs that divert their attention away from the company. Tobi Lütke says in a memo circulated to staff that the Ottawa-based e-commerce company’s mission to build world-class software for millions of merchants requires their unshared attention.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 3, 2023.