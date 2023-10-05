Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,034.81, up 13.89 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 21 cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $79.44 on 11.3 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up 11 cents, or 11.83 per cent, to $1.04 on 9.3 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 39 cents, or 6.90 per cent, to $5.26 on 7.9 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 77 cents, or 1.67 per cent, to $45.23 on 7.4 million shares.

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Up 97 cents, or 1.67 per cent, to $59.12 on 7.2 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Down $4.03, or 4.65 per cent, to $82.70 on 6.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Canadian National Railway Co. (TSX:CNR). Transportation. Up 83 cents, or 0.57 per cent, to $146.27. The massive outage on Canadian National Railway Co. lines that delayed thousands of Toronto-area commuters during the evening rush hour Tuesday can be traced to a software upgrade, the company said. The digital blackout “made it impossible for CN to connect to the internet,” said spokesman Jonathan Abecassis. It also barred regional transport authority Metrolinx and its GO Transit trains from connecting to CN servers. GO Transit trains run partly on CN-owned tracks.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Industrials. Up 44 cents, or 14.33 per cent, to $3.51. The largest shareholder of Aimia Inc. said it has become disillusioned and frustrated by the company’s board and management team, so it plans to make a bid to take Aimia private in a deal that would value the company at about $308 million. Under the proposal, Mithaq Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mithaq Capital SPC, said it intends to offer $3.66 per share in cash for the stake in Aimia it does not already own.

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Up five cents, or 0.26 per cent, to $19.51. Barrick Gold Corp. said it will spend almost US$2 billion on an expansion project at its Lumwana copper mine in Zambia. The miner said the expansion project is designed to increase Lumwana’s annual production to an estimated 240,000 tonnes of copper from a 50-million-tonne-per-annum process plant over a 36-year life of the mine. Barrick took over operations at Lumwana in 2019. An accelerated work program is targeting completion of a full feasibility study by the end of 2024, Barrick said, bringing expected expanded process plant production forward to 2028.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 4,2023.