Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,137.81, up 103.00 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 66 cents, or 1.46 per cent, to $45.89 on 9.6 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down six cents, or 5.77 per cent, to 98 cents on 9.2 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down five cents, or 0.06 per cent, to $79.39 on 8.5 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 20 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $82.90 on 8.2 million shares.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Up three cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $7.81 on 6.3 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Up 44 cents, or 1.30 per cent, to $34.29 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

NFI Group Inc. (TSX:NFI). Vehicles. Up 27 cents, or 2.20 per cent, to $12.53. NFI Group Inc. said it has signed a deal with the Houston Metropolitan Transit Authority for up to 210 buses. Financial terms of the deal were not immediately available. NFI said the agreement includes 160 Xcelsior clean-diesel transit buses with options to purchase up to 50 additional buses. The company said the purchase will be added to its backlog in the third quarter for firm and option orders.

Exchange Income Corp. (TSX:EIF). Transportation. Up 21 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $44.43. Exchange Income Corp. said it has acquired DryAir Manufacturing Corp. for $60 million in cash and shares. Under the deal, EIC paid $15 million in shares and $45 million in cash. Founded in 1994, DryAir manufactures heating systems to a variety of industries in North America. The company’s head office and manufacturing facilities are in St. Brieux, Sask. EIC chief executive Mike Pyle said DryAir has a strong management team, company culture, industry reputation and growing cash flows.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 5, 2023.