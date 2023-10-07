Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,246.07, up 108.26 points):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 41 cents, or 0.52 per cent, to $79.80 on 8.8 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down one cent, or 1.02 per cent, to 97 cents on 6.6 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.06, or 1.28 per cent, to $83.96 on 6.4 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 17 cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $114.90 on 6.2 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up nine cents, or 1.69 per cent, to $5.41 on 5.5 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 16 cents, or 0.35 per cent, to $45.73 on 4.9 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down five cents, or 0.12 per cent, to $43.47. The CEO of Enbridge Inc. is calling for the creation of a federal Indigenous loan guarantee program. Greg Ebel told the Toronto Region Board of Trade on Friday that Canadian energy companies are increasingly willing to offer equity ownership stakes to Indigenous communities whose traditional lands are crossed by pipelines and other infrastructure projects. But he said Indigenous communities often don’t have the necessary access to capital. Last fall, Enbridge sold an 11.57 per cent interest in seven northern Alberta pipelines to 23 First Nation and Métis communities — a $1.1 billion-deal that was backed by a loan guarantee from the Alberta Indigenous Opportunities Corp.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 6, 2023.