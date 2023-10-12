Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,663.84, up 162.64):

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 90 cents, or 1.12 per cent, to $81.42 on 12.3 million shares.

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up three cents, or 0.03 per cent, to $88.57 on 9.0 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 0.39 per cent, to $45.88 on 7.2 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 75 cents, or 1.60 per cent, to $47.67 on 5.8 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 87 cents, or 0.75 per cent, to $116.38 on 5.7 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down five cents, or 5.00 per cent, to 95 cents on 5.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Spin Master Corp. (TSX:TOY). Consumer Discretionary. Up $2.02, or 5.99 per cent, to $35.74. Spin Master Corp. announced a deal on Wednesday to buy U.S.-based toy company Melissa & Doug for US$950 million in cash. Spin Master chief executive Max Rangel said Melissa & Doug is a trusted brand of early childhood toys with an evergreen portfolio that will expand the company’s reach and help grow revenue. Spin Master is best known for its Paw Patrol, Bakugan, Hatchimals, Rubik’s Cube and Gund brands.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Up 61 cents, or 1.18 per cent, to $52.22; and Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Telecom. Up 78 cents, or 2.70 per cent, to $29.67. Canada’s telecommunications regulator has sided with BCE Inc. in a final offer arbitration proceeding between that company and Quebecor Inc. over wholesale mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) data rates. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission said Bell Canada’s proposal will best promote investment by both companies, while fostering affordability and competition for retail mobile services.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 11,2023.