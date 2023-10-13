Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,500.24, down 163.60 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up 91 cents, or 1.03 per cent, to $89.48 on 8.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down a penny, or 1.05 per cent, to 94 cents on 5.1 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $44.55 on 3.9 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 56 cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $80.86 on 3.8 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down 83 cents, or 0.71 per cent, to $115.55 on 3.8 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 51 cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $46.39 on 3.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Cineplex Inc. (TSX:CGX). Media. Down 12 cents, or 1.32 per cent, to $8.97. The film “Taylor Swift: The Eras Tour,” which hit theatres Thursday, generated $6.2 million in pre-sales for Cineplex Inc., making it the Toronto-based company’s most successful event for pre-sales. Theatres showing the flick are poised to rake in big bucks at a key time, as Hollywood strikes have slowed the pipeline of new releases and theatres have long been battling with the major streaming companies.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down six cents, or 0.13 per cent, to $47.61. TC Energy Corp. is bringing back former chief executive Hal Kvisle to serve as chair of the board of the new liquids pipeline company it plans to spin off. Kvisle was president and chief executive of TransCanada Corp., now named TC Energy, from 2001 to 2010. TC Energy announced plans in July to split into two separate companies.

Quebecor Inc. (TSX:QBR.B). Telecom. Down 55 cents, or 1.85 per cent, to $29.12. Quebecor Inc. is extending coverage across Canada for customers of its Freedom Mobile, Videotron and Fizz brands following regulatory rulings that it said will promote competition. The Montreal-based company said there will be a phased expansion of the service areas for those brands as it launches its mobile virtual network operator (MVNO) service. The Canadian Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission announced a policy in 2021 allowing regional providers to compete as MVNOs across Canada using networks built by large companies, and earlier this year ordered them to negotiate access agreements.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 12,2023.