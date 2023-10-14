Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,462,86, down 37.38 points):

Canadian Natural Resources Ltd. (TSX:CNQ). Energy. Up $1.71, or 1.91 per cent, to $91.19 on 7.8 million shares.

Tamarack Valley Energy Ltd. (TSX:TVE). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 6.58 per cent, to $3.89 on 6.4 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 27 cents, or 4.76 per cent, to $5.94 on 6.3 million shares.

Crescent Point Energy Corp. (TSX:CPG). Energy. Up 24 cents, or 2.23 per cent, to $11.02 on 5.7 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 72 cents, or 2.56 per cent, to $28.81 on 5.6 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down 51 cents, or 0.63 per cent, to $80.35 on 5.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 60 cents, or 3.27 per cent, to $17.76. Air Canada said it’s cancelling all direct flights to and from Tel Aviv through the end of the month. The suspension, which extends one in place since Oct. 8, comes after Hamas’s attack on Israel last weekend that sparked retaliatory airstrikes and fears the fighting could escalate into a regional war. Canada’s largest airline said it’s monitoring the conflict and will resume its routes from Toronto and Montreal when the situation stabilizes.

Aimia Inc. (TSX:AIM). Corporate Services. Down seven cents, or 1.99 per cent, to $3.45. Aimia Inc. has signed a deal to raise up to $32.5 million in a private placement of shares and warrants that will be used to fund operations and support its strategic investment plans. The deal comes as the company faces an unsolicited takeover offer for the company by its largest shareholder. Mithaq Canada Inc., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Mithaq Capital SPC, has offered $3.66 per share in a bid to take Aimia private.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 13,2023.