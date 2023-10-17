Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,620.80, up 157.94 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Up 22 cents, or 0.46 per cent, to $48.12 on 15.4 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up $1.66, or 1.45 per cent, to $116.20 on 9.4 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up 44 cents, or 0.98 per cent, to $45.14 on 9.1 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 89 cents, or 1.11 per cent, to $81.24 on 7.2 million shares.

Power Corp. of Canada. (TSX:POW). Finance. Up 24 cents, or 0.69 per cent, to $34.95 on 5.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Down two cents, or 2.06 per cent, to 95 cents on 4.5 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecom. Up 87 cents, or 1.68 per cent, to $52.53. After asking the federal telecommunications regulator to waive local news and Canadian programming requirements for its television stations, BCE Inc.’s media arm is seeking to appeal a CRTC decision that renewed its broadcast licences for three more years. In an application to the Federal Court of Appeal, Bell Media says the renewal happened without a public hearing and could result in the regulator prejudging the issues it outlined in its applications to the CRTC last June. Bell’s asks on programming, which have yet to be ruled upon by the CRTC, include reducing its spending obligation on Canadian content and dropping requirements for a set number of hours per week of local news broadcasting.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up $2.20, or 3.17 per cent, to $71.66. Tourmaline Oil Corp. announced an agreement Monday to buy Bonavista Energy Corp. in a deal worth $1.45 billion. Under the acquisition, Tourmaline Oil will pay $725 million in shares and $725 million in cash, less Bonavista’s net debt at closing. Tourmaline said the deal represents an important component of the company’s ongoing consolidation strategy, adding decades of inventory and supplementing its existing Deep Basin assets in Alberta

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 16,2023.