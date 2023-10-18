Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Tuesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,692.80, up 72.00 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 71 cents, or 1.57 per cent, to $44.43 on 16.2 million shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Up $1.46, or 2.04 per cent, to $73.12 on 9.5 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 48 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $81.72 on 9.3 million shares.

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 23 cents, or 0.48 per cent, to $47.89 on 7.7 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up 19 cents, or 0.41 per cent, to $46.88 on 5.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Healthcare. Unchanged, at 95 cents on 4.6 million shares.

Companies in the news:

BlackBerry Ltd. (TSX:BB). Technology. Up four cents, or 0.79 per cent, to $5.08. The head of BlackBerry Ltd. said he’s hoping for June timing on the initial public offering the company has planned for its Internet of Things business. The forthcoming IPO will carve BlackBerry into two business units, dividing its cybersecurity operations from its internet of things offerings. The Waterloo, Ont.-based technology company has been evaluating a range of strategic alternatives to enhance shareholder value since May.

Supremex Inc. (TSX:SXP). Consumer Discretionary. Up one cent, or 0.23 per cent, to $4.35. Supremex Inc. is closing a facility in Saint-Hyacinthe, Que., that it acquired earlier this year as part of Impression Paragraph Inc. The company said production at the location will be transferred to its facilities in the Montreal area. It said the factory in Saint-Hyacinthe employs 28 workers, some of whom could be relocated within the company’s existing operations. Supremex, which makes envelopes and other paper-based packaging, will take a non-recurring restructuring charge of about $2.8 million before taxes in its fourth-quarter financial results related to the decision.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Up 48 cents, or 0.59 per cent, to $81.72. TD Bank Group said its stake in Charles Schwab Corp. is expected to translate into $156 million of reported equity in net income for its fourth quarter. The Toronto-based bank said excluding about $13 million in acquisition-related charges after-tax, about $35 million in restructuring charges after-tax, and approximately $30 million in amortization of acquired intangibles after-tax, its adjusted equity in net income from its investment in Schwab will be about $234 million for the quarter.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 17, 2023.