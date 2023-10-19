Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Wednesday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,450.70, down 242.10 points):

TC Energy Corp. (TSX:TRP). Energy. Down 48 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $47.41 on 8.8 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down 13 cents, or 13.68 per cent, to 82 cents on 7.0 million shares.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSX:AQN). Utilities. Down 35 cents, or 4.62 per cent, to $7.22 on 6.8 million shares.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. (TSX:TOU). Energy. Down 91 cents, or 1.25 per cent, to $72.21 on 6.0 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up seven cents, or 1.17 per cent, to $6.04 on 5.8 million shares.

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Down 32 cents, or 0.72 per cent, to $44.11 on 5.7 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Bank of Nova Scotia. (TSX:BNS). Finance. Down $1.30, or 2.17 per cent, to $58.65. Scotiabank is cutting about three per cent of its global workforce as a result of changes at the bank and customers’ day-to-day banking preferences, as well as ongoing efforts to streamline operations, the bank announced Wednesday. It will also take several charges that total $590 million after-tax, or about 49 cents per share, for its fourth quarter related to the cuts and other changes it is making.

Bank of Montreal. (TSX:BMO). Finance. Down $2.56, or 2.29 per cent, to $109.44. Loyalty program operator Air Miles has announced an exclusive partnership for hotels and vacation rentals with Expedia Group Inc. as part of its newly launched travel booking platform. The U.S.-based travel company said the partnership will allow Air Miles customers to access its 700,000 hotels and vacation rentals worldwide. The deal is part of a number of improvements to Air Miles since being bought by Bank of Montreal earlier this year. When it acquired Air Miles, BMO said it would look to expand the program with new ways to earn and redeem miles.

Air Canada. (TSX:AC). Transportation. Down 62 cents, or 3.49 per cent, to $17.13. Air Canada’s share price hit a one-year low on Wednesday as the airline navigates higher fuel costs, competition and interest rates. The company’s stock slipped nearly three percentage points to $17.29 by midday, marking its lowest price since mid-October last year and a one-third drop from its recent peak in July — part of a pattern seen across the North American airline sector. It closed at $17.13.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 18, 2023.