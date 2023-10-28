Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Friday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (18,737.39, down 137.92 points):

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Down $1.74, or 1.58 per cent, to $108.47 on 6.8 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up two cents, or 0.33 per cent, to $6.03 on 5.4 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down 11 cents, or 0.24 per cent, to $45.06 on 5.3 million shares.

Toronto-Dominion Bank. (TSX:TD). Finance. Down $1.25, or 1.62 per cent, to $76.16 on 5.2 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Down 27 cents, or 1.00 per cent, to $26.80 on 5.2 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Corus Entertainment Inc. (TSX:CJR.B). Media. Down 23 cents, or 25.28 per cent, to 68 cents. Corus Entertainment Inc. reported a net income attributable to shareholders of $50.4 million in its latest quarter, a turnaround from its net loss of $367.1 million in the fourth quarter of last year. Revenue totalled $338.8 million for the company’s fourth quarter, down slightly from $339.6 million a year earlier. But on an adjusted basis, Corus said it recorded a loss of four cents per share for the quarter, compared with a loss of eight cents per share in the same quarter last year. The company said overall revenue for the year decreased six per cent as a result of an 11 per cent decline in advertising revenue and a three per cent drop in subscriber revenue.

Imperial Oil Ltd. (TSX:IMO). Energy. Down $1.56, or 1.92 per cent, to $79.74. Imperial Oil Ltd. said it earned $1.6 billion in the third quarter of 2023, down from $2.0 billion in the prior year’s quarter. The Calgary-based oil company said its profit worked out to $2.76 per share, compared with $3.24 per share in the same three-month period of 2022. Imperial reported upstream production in the third quarter of 423,000 gross oil-equivalent barrels per day on average.

Fortis Inc. (TSX:FTS). Utilities. Down 53 cents, or 0.96 per cent, to $54.99. Fortis Inc. reported a third-quarter profit of $394 million, up from $326 million a year earlier. The gas and power utility said the profit amounted to 81 cents per diluted share for the quarter ended Sept. 30, up from 68 cents per diluted share in the same period of 2022. Revenue for the quarter totalled $2.72 billion, up from $2.55 billion.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Oct. 27, 2023.