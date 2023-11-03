Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Thursday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,626.34, up 547.34 points):

Enbridge Inc. (TSX:ENB). Energy. Up $1.14, or 2.5 per cent, to $46.06 on 8.2 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Up four cents, or 5.2 per cent, to 81 cents on 7.6 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Up 17 cents, or 2.8 per cent, to $6.23 on 7.4 million shares.

Shopify Inc. (TSX:SHOP) Information Technology. Up $14.42, or 21.3 per cent, to $82.08 on 6.5 million shares.

Cenovus Energy Inc. (TSX:CVE). Energy. Up 39 cents, or 1.5 per cent, to $26.75 on 6.1 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Up $1.59, or 3.5 per cent, to $46.95 on 5.8 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Shopify Inc.’s net income soared to US$718 million in its third quarter as the company benefited from a lower head count and a more careful approach to expenses. “We’ve been very disciplined in the back office. We’ve been very disciplined on the marketing front,” said Jeff Hoffmeister, chief financial officer of the Ottawa-based e-commerce software giant, on a Thursday call with analysts.

The TVA Group (TSX:TVA.B). Media. Down five cents, or 3.5 per cent, to $1.40. The company says it is laying off 547 employees — nearly a third of its workforce — amid restructuring as the company contends with declining audiences and ad revenues. The Montreal-based broadcaster says the shift involves overhauling its news division, ending its in-house entertainment content production and optimizing its real estate assets — including a reconsideration of the future use of its headquarters east of downtown.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (TSX:LSPD). Up $2.55 or 14.7 per cent to $19.85. An ongoing shift in its payment processing strategy helped Lightspeed Commerce Inc. record a 25 per cent increase in its second-quarter revenue. The Montreal-based e-commerce technology company, which keeps its books in U.S. dollars, said Thursday that its revenue for the period ended Sept. 30 totalled US$230.3 million, up from US$183.7 million in the same quarter last year.

BCE Inc. (TSX:BCE). Telecoms. Up $1.17 or 2.2 per cent to $53.69. BCE Inc. reported its third-quarter profit fell compared with a year ago as its revenue edged higher. The parent company of Bell Canada says it earned a profit attributable to common shareholders of $640 million or 70 cents per share for the quarter ended Sept. 30. The result compared with a profit of $715 million or 78 cents per share a year earlier.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published Nov. 2, 2023.