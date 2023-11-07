Most actively traded companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange

TORONTO — Some of the most active companies traded Monday on the Toronto Stock Exchange:

Toronto Stock Exchange (19,743.94, down 80.91 points):

Manulife Financial Corp. (TSX:MFC). Finance. Down nine cents, or 0.35 per cent, to to $25.39 on 8.1 million shares.

Baytex Energy Corp. (TSX:BTE). Energy. Down 18 cents, or 2.97 per cent, to $5.88 on 6.9 million shares.

Suncor Energy Inc. (TSX:SU). Energy. Down nine cents, or 0.20 per cent, to $46.02 on 6.5 million shares.

Canopy Growth Corp. (TSX:WEED). Health care. Down five cents, or 5.81 per cent, to 81 cents on 6.3 million shares.

Royal Bank of Canada. (TSX:RY). Finance. Up 17 cents, or 0.15 per cent, to $116.22 on 4.6 million shares.

Marathon Gold Corp. (TSX:MOZ). Mining. Up two cents, or 3.03 per cent, to 68 cents on 4.3 million shares.

Companies in the news:

Barrick Gold Corp. (TSX:ABX). Mining. Down 21 cents, or 0.93 per cent, to $22.33. Barrick Gold Corp. has signed a deal to increase its stake in Hercules Silver Corp. to more than 10 per cent with an investment of $23.4 million. Under the agreement, the gold miner will acquire 21,265,370 units in a non-brokered private placement at a price of $1.10 per unit. Each unit includes one common share and 0.32 of a common share purchase warrant. Each whole warrant will entitle the holder to acquire one Hercules common share at a price of $1.32 per common share for a period of two years.

Organigram Holdings Inc. (TSX:OGI). Health care. Up 30 cents, or 18.87 per cent, to $1.89. Shares of Organigram Holdings Inc. rose after it said BAT signed a deal to increase its stake in the cannabis company by investing $124.6 million. The company said it plans to use $83.1 million to create a strategic investment pool to help grow its geographic footprint and invest in emerging growth opportunities. The rest of the money will be used for general corporate purposes. Organigram said the investment will help it extend its footprint beyond Canada and strengthen its financial position for long-term, sustainable growth.

